Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 90 price objective on the stock.

NVS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $3,986,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

