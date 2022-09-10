Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Cut by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,612 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.8% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after buying an additional 4,862,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $60,695,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,800,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $54,316,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO opened at $108.53 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The stock has a market cap of $245.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

