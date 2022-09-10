Oasis Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 90,405 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Turquoise Hill Resources accounts for approximately 0.4% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRQ traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $31.26. 1,963,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,134. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $32.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

TRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

