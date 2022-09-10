Oasis Management Co Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 340.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,505,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after buying an additional 279,320 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in XPeng by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 210,345 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,904,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPEV. Citigroup reduced their target price on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Macquarie lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Shares of XPEV traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $16.03. 12,691,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,832,556. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

