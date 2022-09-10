Oasis Management Co Ltd. Has $8.75 Million Position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,420,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234,971 shares during the period. So-Young International makes up 1.4% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned about 4.17% of So-Young International worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in So-Young International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in So-Young International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 58,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.02. 718,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,749. So-Young International Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

So-Young International ( NASDAQ:SY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 8.08%.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

