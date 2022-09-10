Oasis Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $60.29 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $334.36 million and $60.29 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001132 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fireball (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

