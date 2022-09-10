Oiler Price Reaches $0.0438 (OIL)

Oiler (OIL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Oiler has a market cap of $266,820.03 and approximately $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oiler coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oiler has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,446.03 or 0.99837408 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00036792 BTC.

About Oiler

Oiler (CRYPTO:OIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork. The official website for Oiler is www.oiler.network.

Oiler Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oiler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oiler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

