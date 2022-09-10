Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
OLLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.
Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.