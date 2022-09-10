Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.41. 133,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 210,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

