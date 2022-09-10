Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Stock Price Up 1%

Open Orphan Plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.34 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.13). Approximately 1,836,288 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,643,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

The company has a market cap of £69.44 million and a PE ratio of -25.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22.

Open Orphan Plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

