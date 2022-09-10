Open Platform Market Capitalization Achieves $691,632.51 (OPEN)

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $691,632.51 and approximately $15,289.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Open Platform

OPEN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform.”

