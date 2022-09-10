Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Purchased by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,992 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.69% of Opera worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Opera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Opera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Opera by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on OPRA shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Opera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA remained flat at $5.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,659. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. Opera Limited has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $576.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%.

About Opera

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

