Oppenheimer Increases IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $22.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

IDYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.60.

IDYA stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.51. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $27.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 225.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

