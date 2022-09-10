Orchard Capital Managment LLC Boosts Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,762,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,200 shares during the quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 513,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKBA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of AKBA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.44. 1,667,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

