Orchard Capital Managment LLC Buys Shares of 529,599 Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 529,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,404,000. Franklin BSP Realty Trust comprises about 2.1% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 45.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.41%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.