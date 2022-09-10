Orchard Capital Managment LLC Grows Stock Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Whole Earth Brands makes up approximately 1.6% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Whole Earth Brands worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $9,616,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth $6,643,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth $2,000,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 29.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,106,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 254,431 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 215,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Whole Earth Brands

In related news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $61,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Whole Earth Brands Stock Up 2.2 %

Separately, TheStreet lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of FREE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 154,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,214. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $211.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whole Earth Brands

(Get Rating)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Further Reading

