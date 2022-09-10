Orchard Capital Managment LLC Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Criteo accounts for about 3.6% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned about 0.76% of Criteo worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 794,859 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Criteo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,065,000 after buying an additional 197,745 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 940,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 230,300 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Criteo Stock Performance

CRTO traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 304,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,529. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Criteo Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.