Orchard Capital Managment LLC Purchases 13,200 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Arcosa comprises 3.4% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Arcosa worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.03. 84,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.50. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.00 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Articles

