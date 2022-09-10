Orchard Capital Managment LLC Purchases 21,200 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for about 2.7% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

EHC traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. 672,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,230. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

