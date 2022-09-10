Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00.

OGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,400,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,620,000 after buying an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,814,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,226,000 after purchasing an additional 49,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

