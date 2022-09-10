Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$280.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.58 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.85-$10.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OXM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.45. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $1,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.