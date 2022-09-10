Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.85-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.90-$1.05 EPS.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $92.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.27. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

