Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) by 224.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683,460 shares during the period. Oyster Point Pharma accounts for approximately 3.0% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP owned approximately 3.70% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OYST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,101,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,441 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,161,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,719,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 6,897.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 87,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

OYST has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oyster Point Pharma from $60.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Oyster Point Pharma stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.20. 81,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,007. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million. Oyster Point Pharma had a negative return on equity of 207.45% and a negative net margin of 493.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

