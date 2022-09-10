Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 136,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,334,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 3.8% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,364 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after purchasing an additional 827,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $415,089. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.