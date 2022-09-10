Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Purchases 317,989 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,989 shares during the period. Esperion Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. 578,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,584. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Esperion Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 8,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,871.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 8,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,871.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,878 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

