Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. 173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRXXF. DNB Markets began coverage on Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from SEK 176 to SEK 158 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

