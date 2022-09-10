Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Patria Investments from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $794.73 million, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Investments

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 3,256.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patria Investments

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.