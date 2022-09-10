Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,294.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 140,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,608,000 after buying an additional 100,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,135,000 after buying an additional 92,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 75.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

