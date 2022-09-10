PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $14.25 million and $84,008.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.87 or 0.99837811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036534 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com.

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone.”

