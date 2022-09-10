Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Valiant Capital Management L.P.

Valiant Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,100 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises 4.1% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Valiant Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Peloton Interactive worth $35,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 740.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 170.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

PTON traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,726,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,557,086. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $118.61.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

