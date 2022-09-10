Penguin Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $360,321.00 (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Penguin Finance has a market capitalization of $360,321.00 and $10,677.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penguin Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Penguin Finance has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Penguin Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00781838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019977 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Penguin Finance Profile

Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.

Penguin Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penguin Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penguin Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penguin Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penguin Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.