Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) were up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 157,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 327,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Peninsula Energy Trading Up 7.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.