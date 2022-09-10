Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3,955.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,344 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.07% of Pentair worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.