Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Bought by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,217,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $163,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLK. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

NYSE:TLK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 362,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

(Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.