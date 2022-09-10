Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,019 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,418,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,586. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

