Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $9.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix New Media stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) by 305.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Phoenix New Media worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

