Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PINS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $24,395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

