Piper Sandler Boosts Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $23.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $771.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.70. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,255,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 48.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,746,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 568,533 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 427,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 813,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 298,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 193.5% during the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 279,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 184,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

