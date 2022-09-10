Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Stock Price Down 6%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Piraeus Financial Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.