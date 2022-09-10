Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) fell 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Piraeus Financial Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.