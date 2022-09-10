Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $103,354.00

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002190 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $91.86 million and approximately $103,354.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00302624 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00121970 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00077885 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,871,925 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

