PlotX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $117,730.00 (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, PlotX has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. PlotX has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $117,730.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.02 or 0.99988114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036389 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PlotX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance.More details on PLOT here.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

