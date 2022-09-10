Plustick Management LLC Buys 165,000 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Plustick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Amyris makes up approximately 2.0% of Plustick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Plustick Management LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,470,000 after buying an additional 575,957 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Amyris by 92.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Amyris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,656,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after buying an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Amyris by 83.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,563,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after buying an additional 2,081,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amyris by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

AMRS opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

