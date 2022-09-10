Plustick Management LLC Lowers Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Plustick Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources comprises about 19.3% of Plustick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Plustick Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Antero Resources worth $30,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Antero Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 98.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,520,000 after buying an additional 511,656 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

Antero Resources stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 3.63.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

