Plustick Management LLC Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Plustick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Peloton Interactive comprises about 0.3% of Plustick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 740.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 170.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.