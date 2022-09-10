Plustick Management LLC Takes $7.97 Million Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 325,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,000. Peabody Energy accounts for 5.0% of Plustick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Plustick Management LLC owned 0.23% of Peabody Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTU. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,907,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,379,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 1,281.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 927,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BTU. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:BTU opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $33.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

