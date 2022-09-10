Poehling Capital Management INC. Buys 920 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 0.86% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,236,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,362,000 after purchasing an additional 214,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.79. 83,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,435. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Read More

