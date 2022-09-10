Poehling Capital Management INC. Grows Stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned about 0.13% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 962,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 184,643 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,925. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.