Poehling Capital Management INC. Grows Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGE traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.30. 108,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.13. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $85.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.