Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $5.81 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 1.8% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 139,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 124,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,583 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $58.11. 1,757,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,309. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -51.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

